OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.12

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $2.35. OpGen shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 11,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

