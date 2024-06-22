Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 185 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $535.35. 838,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,402. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.79. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

