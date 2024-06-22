Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,292,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

