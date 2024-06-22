Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.