Optimum Investment Advisors Has $553,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.46. 8,477,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

