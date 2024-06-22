Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $814,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $577.74. The company had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.