Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.25. 1,686,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,165. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.26. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

