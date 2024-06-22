Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 482 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,842,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

