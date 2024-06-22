Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $674,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

