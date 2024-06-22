Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,863 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

