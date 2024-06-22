Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Trading 1.5% Higher

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 56,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 693,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

