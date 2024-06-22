Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 72.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Eaton by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 9.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Eaton by 38.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.66 and a 200 day moving average of $289.28. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

