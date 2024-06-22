Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,598 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. 36,256,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

