Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $222,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,758 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

