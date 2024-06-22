Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.12. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

