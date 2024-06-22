Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 961.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,552 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

