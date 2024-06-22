Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $53 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,162 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.42% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. The stock had a trading volume of 441,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,960. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

