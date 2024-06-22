Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.92. 2,052,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,893. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $343.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

