Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $504.16. The stock had a trading volume of 872,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

