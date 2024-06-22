Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.95. 3,030,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

