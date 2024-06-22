Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. 348,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

