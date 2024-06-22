Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 378 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,834,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,970,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 229,743 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JIRE traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.29. 151,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $64.56.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

