Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,535 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.64. 5,577,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

