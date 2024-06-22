Partnership Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,035 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 2,202,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,552. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.