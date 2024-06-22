Partnership Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Proto Labs makes up 1.6% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Proto Labs worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.1 %

PRLB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $30.07. 767,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $761.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.37. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

