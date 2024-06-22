Partnership Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,691 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 1.4% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sabre worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 252,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sabre news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SABR

Sabre Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. 5,644,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.