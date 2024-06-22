Partnership Wealth Management LLC Purchases 916 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.