Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $42.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

