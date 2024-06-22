Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 22,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $175.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

