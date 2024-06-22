Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 320,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,483,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $182.66. 1,325,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

