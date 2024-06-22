Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $136.39 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $136.39 million and $1.44 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

