PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of PFSI opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,777. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

