PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.17 Average PT from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.