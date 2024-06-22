PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.17 Average PT from Brokerages

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.
Insider Activity
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
