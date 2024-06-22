PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32. The company has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

