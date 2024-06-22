Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Stock Price Up 8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.