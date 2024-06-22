Pflug Koory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Standex International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Standex International worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Standex International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.35. 143,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,312. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.