Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.17. 7,326,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

