Pflug Koory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 264,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

CAG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 6,243,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

