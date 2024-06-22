Pflug Koory LLC Sells 125 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.75. 903,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,494. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.