Pflug Koory LLC Sells 183 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

