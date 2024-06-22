Pflug Koory LLC Sells 285 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. 2,798,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

