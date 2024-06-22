PFW Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,733,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

