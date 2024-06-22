PFW Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

BATS:HYD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 396,405 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

