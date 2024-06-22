PFW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

