PFW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.80. 6,596,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.03. The company has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.