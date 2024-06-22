PFW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.86. 1,888,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

