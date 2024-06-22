PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.07

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $13.04. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 217,643 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $11,382,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $8,430,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 53,147 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

