PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.07

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.07 and traded as low as $13.04. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 217,643 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
