Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,894.86 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $41.03 million and $60,894.86 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00038272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.