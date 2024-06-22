Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGP

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Plains GP by 644.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Plains GP by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Plains GP by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.