Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & NIO (NYSE:NIO) Head to Head Contrast

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NIO and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 1 8 2 0 2.09 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00

NIO presently has a consensus price target of $7.55, indicating a potential upside of 75.48%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 394.38%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than NIO.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $7.83 billion 0.94 -$2.94 billion ($1.69) -2.54 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 0.61 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares NIO and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NIO has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -39.38% -111.91% -20.99% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Summary

NIO beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

